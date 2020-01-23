



— Crews are fighting a fire at a five-story building in lower Manhattan

It started just before 9 p.m. at a building on Mulberry Street in Chinatown.

FDNY members are operating on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 70 Mulberry St. in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/pDONl9IxFN — FDNY (@FDNY) January 24, 2020

The FDNY said just before 10 p.m. that one person was seriously injured.

Officials say the blaze broke out on the fourth floor and flames spread to the fifth floor.

FDNY members continue to operate on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 70 Mulberry St. in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/dl7dng6I57 — FDNY (@FDNY) January 24, 2020

The building contains a senior center, a dance center and an immigrant services organization.

Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to the fire on Twitter, saying, “I know the neighborhood is in shock tonight. We’re going to help the community get through this.”

This building is home to many local non profits and a senior center that serves as a pillar to the Chinatown community. I know the neighborhood is in shock tonight. We’re going to help the community get through this. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 24, 2020

