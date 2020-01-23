CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Chinatown, Local TV, lower manhattan, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews are fighting a fire at a five-story building in lower Manhattan.

It started just before 9 p.m. at a building on Mulberry Street in Chinatown.

The FDNY said just before 10 p.m. that one person was seriously injured.

Officials say the blaze broke out on the fourth floor and flames spread to the fifth floor.

The building contains a senior center, a dance center and an immigrant services organization.

Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to the fire on Twitter, saying, “I know the neighborhood is in shock tonight. We’re going to help the community get through this.”

Stay with CBSNewYork.com and watch CBSN New York for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply