



— A dog with a permanently slanted “wonky” face has finally found a loving home after a shelter received hundreds of adoption requests.

Brodie, a cross between a German Shepherd and a Border Collie, was born in a rescue shelter. At only 13 days old, his mother bit his head, causing severe cranial and facial injuries.

As a result, Brodie’s jaw fused together as he grew. Development on the left side of his face was stunted, leaving him partially blind in one eye.

Brodie was adopted as a puppy but was returned to the Old MacDonald Kennels in rural Alberta, Canada, after just five months, The owner complained he was “too hyper.”

The shelter said they received hundreds of adoption requests for the “wonky” dog but ultimately decided Amanda Richter, 30, and boyfriend Brad Ames, 23, were the perfect fit.

“We met him, took him for a walk and hung out with him for a few hours and ended up bringing him home the same day because the rescue really felt we were a great fit,” Richter told South West News Service (SWNS).

It was “love at first sight,” Richter and Ames said when they saw Brodie’s picture online.

“We met him, took him for a walk and hung out with him for a few hours and ended up bringing him home the same day because the rescue really felt we were a great fit,” Richter said.

“[Brodie] just needed patience and someone to be consistent. He gets better every week,” she says.

“[When] we go to the dog park everyone notices how he is the happiest pup there and just wants to play and run,” Richter said. “He has no idea he looks different.”

The couple said they hope to one day train him as a therapy dog “so he can help other people with disabilities.”