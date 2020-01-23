CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:fatal shooting, Harlem, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man died and two others were hurt in a shooting in Harlem on Thursday.

Police say an argument turned violent just before 2 p.m. at 135th Street and Riverside Drive.

It’s unclear what the argument was about.

A 27-year-old man died at the hospital. The other victims are expected to be OK.

This was within a block of a school, but thankfully it happened before students left for the day.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Comments

Leave a Reply