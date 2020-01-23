Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 31-year-old man was killed early this morning in Hell’s Kitchen.
Police said the victim was shot in the back shortly before 1:30 a.m. after an argument outside a bodega near 51st Street and 11th Avenue.
He apparently tried to drive himself to the hospital, but crashed a block away.
The man was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Sources tell CBS2 the SUV he was driving may have been stolen.
There’s no word on a suspect in the shooting.
