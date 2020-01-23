Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two window washers were left dangling 28 stories high during a skyscraper scare in Midtown.
It happened around 12:20 p.m. Thursday at a building on East 48th Street.
The workers’ scaffolding malfunctioned, tilting the lift to a nearly 90-degree angle.
Luckily, firefighters were able to straighten everything out and bring the workers in through a window.