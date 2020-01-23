CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Midtown, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two window washers were left dangling 28 stories high during a skyscraper scare in Midtown.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. Thursday at a building on East 48th Street.

The workers’ scaffolding malfunctioned, tilting the lift to a nearly 90-degree angle.

Luckily, firefighters were able to straighten everything out and bring the workers in through a window.

Comments

Leave a Reply