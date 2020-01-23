Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! We have a nice day ahead!
Temps are above normal, and the skies are sunny. No worries overhead.
Temps? They start off cold, but not frigid, in the 30s around much of the area. Today’s PM high: 42-47°.
Temps bump up even warmer for Friday, hitting 48° for the high temp, a full 10° warmer than our norm.
Saturday, rain returns to the forecast, and some snow is possible north & west. It’s another warm core storm with not enough cold air to give us the frozen precip! Sunday is blustery and could see some snow showers.
Have good one!