LYNDHURST, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – After months of delays, there’s finally an update on a stalled project to replace two bridges over Route 3 in New Jersey.
The state Department of Transportation says the River Road Bridge will reopen next Friday, January 31. The bridge connects Lyndhurst and Rutherford.
The state said complications related to installing the new beams delayed the nearly $27 million federally funded project.
Once the Ridge Road bridge reopens, the nearby Orient Way Bridge will be closed and reconstructed.