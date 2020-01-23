Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A crash on the Verrazzano Bridge had traffic backed up for miles this morning.
Police said a pickup truck collided with a cement truck around 4:30 a.m.
The pickup had a trailer on the back that was carrying livestock, including cattle, sheep and goats.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt.
The Brooklyn-bound upper level was closed, so traffic was being redirected to the lower level.