CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, commuter alert, Local TV, New York, Staten Island, Verrazzano Bridge


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A crash on the Verrazzano Bridge had traffic backed up for miles this morning.

Police said a pickup truck collided with a cement truck around 4:30 a.m.

The pickup had a trailer on the back that was carrying livestock, including cattle, sheep and goats.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

The Brooklyn-bound upper level was closed, so traffic was being redirected to the lower level.

Comments

Leave a Reply