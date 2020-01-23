Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An estimated 50 million women around the world use health apps, but a new investigation shows users’ information may not be as protected as they think.
Consumer Reports examined five popular apps that women use to track their monthly cycles and fertility — Flo, Clue, Ovia, BabyCenter and My Calendar.
Investigators say none of the apps could promise that sensitive information wasn’t getting out.
While Consumer Reports says there were no major flaws, it did find some minor issues regarding security or privacy and alerted the companies.
“Some moved very quickly to make changes to the points that we raised. You know, others were just commenting about how important privacy is to them,” Consumer Reports senior editor Donna Rosato said.
One way to protect how much information you share is to turn off location sharing to the app, as well as access to your camera.