NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Every household in the country will soon be asked to complete the 2020 census.
There’s a lot at stake for New Yorkers.
It’s estimated that 19.5 million people live in the state, and the federal government uses population to decide how much money each state gets. There’s $73 billion in federal aid on the line.
New York could also lose Congressional seats if residents are under-counted.
United Way of New York City President and CEO Sheena Wright joins CBSN New York to talk about how nonprofit organizations are working with the city to organize and educate people.
Click here to learn more about the census and city resources.