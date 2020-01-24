Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 85-year-old man was stabbed to death last night in Brooklyn.
Police say a 48-year-old woman is now in custody.
Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to an apartment on Lefferts Avenue in East Flatbush.
They found Edill Gonzales unconscious and unresponsive inside with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at King County Hospital.
Sources told CBS2 investigators are looking into the exact relationship between the man and woman, because she did not force her way inside the apartment.
Police also said a knife was recovered on the scene.