



– After 16 years as quarterback for the New York Giants Eli Manning is announcing his retirement from the NFL Friday.

The two-time Super Bowl winner will make it official later this morning at the Giants training facility in East Rutherford.

On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell paid tribute to Manning, saying “Eli Manning leaves an indelible imprint on the New York Giants, their fans, and the NFL. His passion for the game, intense preparation, and the ability to rise to the occasion were the hallmarks of his career.”

Manning will be best known for his two incredible come-from-behind Super Bowl titles, both wins stunning the New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Manning saved his best for those two Super Bowl MVP performances.

Eli was accountable, reliable and available every week for 16 years. Manning never missed a game to injury, and he took his share of shots. The 2011 championship game alone should have had Manning in traction. He took a beating. But not this QB: Number 10 answered the bell for 210 consecutive starts. That’s third of all time.

His resume is Hall of Fame caliber:

234 starts

Two time Super Bowl champion and MVP

Over 57,000 yards passing

366 touchdowns

All top 10, all time.

Eli is number one in career earnings. On the field he’s banked $252.3 million. His brother Peyton Manning, whom you may have heard of, is #2 with $248.7 million.

Eli, a Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient, has always placed philanthropy first. The Eli Manning Children’s Clinic in Mississippi sees over 75,000 kids annually. Locally, at Hackensack Medical Center, Manning mans the Tackle Kids Cancer program. On top of that, Eli has raised tens of millions of dollars for the March of Dimes and other local charities.

In April, Manning saw the writing on the wall when the Giants drafted Daniel Jones with the 6th overall pick. Manning lasted only two games to start the season before being benched.

Fans got a chance to say thank you this season, when Eli, ironically, started for an injured Jones and provided a spark in an otherwise dismal season with his late season win over Miami. The wave goodbye, the tears in his eyes, the win capped off with Eli running up the tunnel to the warm welcome of his wife Abby, their three girls and Eli’s infant son Charlie.

Today is an emotional day for everyone who loves the football Giants. Eli has been the face of this franchise, a consummate professional, a Mann for all seasons.