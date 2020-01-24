



A five-alarm fire ripped through the heart of Chinatown overnight, sending one person to the hospital with critical injuries.

The FDNY is still on the scene this morning at a community center on Mulberry Street. Firefighters have been working relentlessly to put out the blaze, while people watch in disbelief, hoping the building can be saved.

“It’s very significant because we do not have a lot of space that houses nonprofits,” witness Karlin Chan told CBS2. “Hopefully it’s not a total loss anywhere.”

Around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, a passerby noticed flames on the fourth floor of the building. Witnesses described what sounded like a big bang.

“I heard a big explosion. Once I turned around, I saw the flame coming out,” Anthony Lei said. “I was a little bit shocked, as well as everyone else.”

Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire in a City-owned building in Chinatown, just across from Columbus Park. The @FDNY is working hard to knock down the blaze on upper floors — please avoid the area as they work to bring it under control. https://t.co/wQmXFMH0Ih — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 24, 2020

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the quickly spread through the roof of the five-story building, making it too dangerous for firefighters to be inside, so they moved to an exterior attack.

“It went out of the fourth floor windows, into the fifth floor windows, extended quite rapidly and quite rapidly through the roof of almost the entire structure,” he said. “So it’s very heavily damaged.”

Firefighters rescued a man who was spotted through a window trapped on the top floor. Officials said he’s in critical condition after suffering smoke inhalation. Eight firefighters also have minor injuries.

The building is home to a senior center, dance center, museum, immigrant services organization and lots of history.

Devastating fire on 70 Mulberry St. which houses several Chinatown community groups. We're told there's one serious civilian injury in the nearby building where the fire spread. We're working with @NYPD5Pct @FDNY and Mayor's Office to discuss next steps. pic.twitter.com/JUXJVCHjju — Margaret S. Chin (@CM_MargaretChin) January 24, 2020

“I went to elementary school back in the early 60s, and ever since they closed that school, the community has fought a long time to get that building turned over by the city for multi-use for nonprofits and stuff,” said Chan.

“Obviously, it’s a very important cultural and community institution,” New York State Sen. Brian Kavanaugh said.

New York City Councilwoman Margaret Chin said her office will work with the nonprofits to find them alternate spaces until they learn when they can go back inside the building.

“70 Mulberry is the building where I went to school, P.S. 23, after my family immigrated to New York from Hong Kong in 1963,” she said in a statement. “It has been an anchor in the Chinatown community for generations, serving as home to community groups like Chinatown Manpower Project (CMP), Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), United East Athletics Association (UEAA), Chen and Dancers, and Chinese American Planning Council (CPC) senior center to provide cultural and youth programming, workforce development, and critical senior services.

To make matters worse, this all happened just before Lunar New Year on Saturday.

People living in the area are advised to close their windows to avoid the smoke, and drivers should expect delays and traffic there this morning.