EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A car hit an apartment building in New Jersey on Friday, crashing right into a little girl’s bedroom window.
It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Waterford Drive in Edison.
Thankfully, the girl was at school and her parents were not hurt.
The girl’s father says he initially thought the crash was between two cars.
“We just peeked out and saw the car right there from our patio, so we figured, like, someone had hit into the car, and when we walked into the room, we saw the glass all scattered through, the window broken in and the car right there,” Anurag Lavania said.
The family says the people inside the car are neighbors and were not hurt.
It’s unclear how the driver lost control.