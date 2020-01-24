Comments
DIX HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An elementary school on Long Island went purple to support a kindergarten student affected by a rare disorder.
Otsego Elementary School in Dix Hills turned purple on Friday for Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day.
Five-year-old student Addison Garvey suffers from the neurological disorder, which causes facial paralysis and affects a person’s ability to smile and speak.
Addison uses a device to communicate.
Her family says the school community has welcomed her with open arms.
“This school has been amazing, so they accepted her right away. They included her in everything. She feels like this is her home. She feels like she’s part of everyone else, no different from anyone else,” said Judith Ciccone, Addison’s grandmother.
Students at the school created purple ribbons and sold them for $1, helping to raise $1,300 for the Moebius Syndrome Foundation.