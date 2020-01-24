Comments
NANUET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A loose pig found in a front yard in Rockland County had no problem hamming it up for the cameras.
“Swag” was found in front of a home on Forest Brook Road in Nanuet on Thursday.
Clarkstown Police took the pig to the Hudson Valley Humane Society.
With the help of some social media posts, it didn’t take long for the owners to reach out.
“She broke out of the temporary fencing we have and she broke out of her harness in the process, so she was actually picked up in our neighbor’s front yard. They had no idea she existed, so she was right there next to our front steps, just meandering around,” said Megan Sasser, Swag’s owner.
Swag and her owners all live in Alabama but are in Rockland County visiting family.