Comments
We’re enjoying the last day of our stretch of dry weather with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. The real treat will be the temperatures through as we make a run for the upper 40s to nearly 50°.
Clouds return tonight with at least a chance of light rain overnight. Temperatures will dip to around 40° once again.
Tomorrow will feature some showers and/or rain in the morning followed by heavier rain into the afternoon and early evening hours. That said, don’t forget the boots and umbrella!
By Sunday we’ll be looking at considerably better weather with just some leftover clouds in the mix. It will remain above normal, as well, with highs in the 40s.