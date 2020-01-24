Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning everyone!
Temperatures are even milder today than yesterday. We should top off close to 50 degrees, which is definitely mild for January. Actually, our average temp should be around 38 degrees.
Rain holds off until tomorrow, but we can expect more clouds as the day goes on.
Expect rain all day Saturday. We could see anywhere from 1 to 1 1/2 inches before it’s all said and done. Definitely grab the umbrella!
It’s going to be windy too. The winds continuing to Sunday as well with gusts near 30 mph.
Have a good one!