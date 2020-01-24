Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fellow NYPD officers cheered and applauded as Juan Collado was released from Bellevue Hospital on Friday afternoon.
He was treated for a leg injury after an incident on Tuesday night.
Police say the officer had pulled over a car on East Houston Street when a mini-van crashed into the police cruiser, pinning the officer.
Investigators say the driver of the mini-van took off but was later caught.