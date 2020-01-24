



New Jersey State Parks Police and Ringwood Police responded at the northern end of the reservoir shortly before 2 p.m. Friday.

Footage from the scene shows the person must have been more than 100 feet from shore when the ice broke. A life preserver ring and rope was left behind in the water from the rescue.

NJDEP says a male fell through the ice within Long Pond Ironworks State Park. It’s a desolate area within the large state park. It’s not known why the victim risked being out on the ice.

After the man fell in, two Ringwood officer jumped in to help him. A rescue team with rope and ice suits was called in to assist.

One area resident told CBS2’s Meg Baker a lot people go ice fishing here, but one look at the color of the ice showed him it wasn’t fully frozen.

“Really you shouldn’t be out there is if the ice is less than three inches. And a good sign to tell is you look at the ice. If it’s black like that, it’s really, it’s not a good idea,” the man said.

The victim was taken to Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Two teens died after falling through the ice in Middlesex County Wednesday. Authorities have warned people not to venture out onto the ice.

