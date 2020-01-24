Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Is it doomsday for the the MTA?
Transit Chief Andy Byford is out, and many wonder if Gov. Andrew Cuomo drove the “train daddy” away?
City Council Member Joe Borelli joined CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point”, saying Byford was so good, the city didn’t deserve him.
Also, the Staten Island South Shore Republican has a new proposal that is catching controversy, reviving the fight for Staten Island to secede and become its own independent city.
