Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Transit President Andy Byford is saying goodbye for good to the MTA.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Transit President Andy Byford is saying goodbye for good to the MTA.
Lucy Lang, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan DA’s office, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to break it all down on “The Point.”
The panel also discussed reports that New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray will run for office, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams’ controversial gentrification comments and the state budget.
Watch “The Point” Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. streaming on CBSN New York.
How To Watch CBSN New York
- On The Web: cbsnewyork.com/live
- CBS News Apps: www.cbsnews.com/mobile
- Apple TV: www.apple.com/tv | How-To
- Roku: www.roku.com | How-To
- Amazon Fire TV: amazon.com/firetv | How-To
- XBox Via Microsoft Store: How-To
- PlayStation Via PlayStation Store: How-To