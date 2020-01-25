Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say three people have died and one person is in critical condition after an accident on the Grand Central Parkway.
Officials say the call came in around 5:30 a.m. and took place near the Cross Island Parkway.
Two men and a woman were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. One man remains seriously injured.
One of the cars involved in the crash may have been traveling in the wrong direction.