Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a scam warning for anyone looking to apply for a Census Bureau job.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a scam warning for anyone looking to apply for a Census Bureau job.
While it’s true the bureau is looking to fill thousands of temporary positions, it’s also true scammers are taking advantage.
Online postings are asking people to pay fees for applications and training.
RELATED STORY: Nonprofit Groups Working To Boost Participation In 2020 Census
The Better Business Bureau says federal agencies never charge application fees.