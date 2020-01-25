CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)PATH riders using the 33rd street line will have to find a new way to get around this weekend.

Service on the 33rd Street line is suspended Saturday and Sunday for the installation of signal equipment.

PATH riders will need to use the Newark-World Trade Center Line for access into and out of the city.

The 33rd Street line will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

The Hoboken and Newport stations are both closed, but just for Saturday, for the replacement of temporary signal equipment.

Both stations will reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday.

 

