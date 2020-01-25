NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – PATH riders using the 33rd street line will have to find a new way to get around this weekend.
Service on the 33rd Street line is suspended Saturday and Sunday for the installation of signal equipment.
Weekend Service
◾ SAT: NWK-WTC running. No JSQ-33 via HOB. HBLR cross-honoring at HOB, NWPT, EXPL to PATH's NWK-WTC line.
◾ SUN: No service to/from CHRS, 9 St, 14 St, 23 St, 33 St.
◾ All weekend: For NYC, take PATH to WTC: Receive free 2-Trip MetroCard for trnsfr to subway. pic.twitter.com/mfnJyutnPn
— PATH Train (@PATHTrain) January 25, 2020
PATH riders will need to use the Newark-World Trade Center Line for access into and out of the city.
The 33rd Street line will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
The Hoboken and Newport stations are both closed, but just for Saturday, for the replacement of temporary signal equipment.
Both stations will reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday.