NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was hurt by furniture flying from a 12th-story balcony near Union Square on Saturday.
Sources tell CBS2 that strong winds are suspected to have brought the furniture down from that balcony on Union Square West near East 15th Street.
We’re told the 23-year-old woman was cut on the head, but the injury is considered minor.
A nearby car was also hit.
Department of Buildings inspectors are on the scene.