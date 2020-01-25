NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two people in a suspected transphobic attack in Harlem.
It happened around 8 p.m. Friday on the southbound C train platform at West 155th Street.
The 26-year-old woman who says she’s the victim is speaking out on social media.
“I swear I just wish people would leave me alone. I didn’t do anything. I just want to be left alone,” she says in a video.
Investigators say a man seen wearing a yellow jacket shouted “anti-sexual orientation statements” and spit on the victim, then slapped her in the face.
A woman in a black jacket is accused of slapping the victim’s phone to the ground.
A social post from the alleged victim says she was called transphobic slurs. That post has been retweeted by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who calls the attack “loathsome.”
