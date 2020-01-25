Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An infant was found dead in Jersey City Saturday morning.
Authorities say the infant was found dead at 31 Suburbia Court.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office’s Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating an infant death at 31 Suburbia Court in Jersey City. More information to follow. #JerseyCity
— ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) January 25, 2020
No other details were immediately available.