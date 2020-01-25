Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The warden at the Manhattan jail where Jeffrey Epstein died is being transferred.
Lamine N’Diaye will reportedly take a job at a low-security Fort Dix Federal Prison in New Jersey.
The move comes after Attorney General William Barr ordered the warden to desk duty in Pennsylvania.
Officials say Epstein, who was a convicted pedophile and disgraced socialite, killed himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.
Officers allegedly failed to check on Epstein every half hour as required.