NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The warden at the Manhattan jail where Jeffrey Epstein died is being transferred.

Lamine N’Diaye will reportedly take a job at a low-security Fort Dix Federal Prison in New Jersey.

The move comes after Attorney General William Barr ordered the warden to desk duty in Pennsylvania.

Officials say Epstein, who was a convicted pedophile and disgraced socialite, killed himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Officers allegedly failed to check on Epstein every half hour as required.

