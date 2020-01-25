Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for six thieves who were caught on camera stealing $40,000 worth of coats from a store in Lower Manhattan.
It happened late Thursday night at the Mackage Clothing Boutique on Mercer Street.
Police say the suspects first broke through the glass front door and then made off with 52 coats.
The thieves fled the scene in two vehicles: A gray BMW and a black Lincoln Town Car.
