



— If you’re missing baseball season, you’re not alone.

On Saturday, Mets fans flocked to Citi Field to meet their favorite players at the first ever Mets Fan Fest.

It was finally starting to feel like baseball season again at the stadium, with fans waiting in line in the rain long before opening day.

“Let’s make 2020 the year. Had a great end of the year last year. Let’s do it,” fan Mike Wing told CBSN New York’s Nick Caloway.

For fans, the event was an opportunity to come face-to-face with their favorite players and coaches.

“It’s just nice having the accessibility. I gave Ames Rosario a fist bump earlier, so it’s nice to be able to get up close and personal with them,” Wing said.

With spring training starting in less than three weeks, anticipation for the upcoming season is palpable.

New manager Luis Rojas made time for fans, along with outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

“It’s been good. We really enjoyed having this interaction. It’s the first time for all of us,” Nimmo said.

For players, the energy from the fans is enough to get them ready for baseball season.

That includes Pete Alonso, the slugger who ran away with the National League Rookie of the Year honor last season.

“This is awesome. I’m excited to interact with fans. It’s going to be fun. We’re excited about 2020, and they should be excited too,” he said.

Thank you for making the first ever #MetsFANFEST a success! ✅ See you at #SpringTraining! ⚾️🌴☀️ pic.twitter.com/1cFwiyEw4O — New York Mets (@Mets) January 25, 2020

Mets staff spent the day packing the equipment truck with everything the team will need for spring training before hits the road to head to sunny Port St. Lucie, Florida.