By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Mornin’! Happy weekend!
Unfortunately, skies are very cloudy and the rain is falling. This morning’s not so bad, but expect heavier batches of rain to arrive in the afternoon. We’re talking rain totals anywhere from .5″ to 1.5″.
The good news: the rain wraps ups on the early side Saturday night, and Sunday is the better half.
Winds will be a factor for sure, as the pressure gradient is on the strong side.
But even more good news, temps are going to cooperate this upcoming week, so that’s some good news!
Have a safe and happy weekend!