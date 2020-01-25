Comments
NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a commuter alert for anyone heading to Newark Liberty International Airport this weekend.
There will be no Airtrain service at Newark starting tonight at 8 p.m. and running through 7 a.m. Sunday.
The temporary shutdown is for scheduled maintenance.
The Port Authority will instead provide free shuttle buses between Newark Airport’s rail link station and terminals A, B and C.
Those buses will also go to select parking lots.