NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were killed and three others injured in a crash in Newark early Saturday morning.
Newark Police say they got the call around 3:30 a.m. after a black Infinity G35 hit a sign pole and a tree on 15th Avenue near Morris Avenue.
There were reportedly five people in the car.
Police say two female passengers died in the crash.
Two male passengers were taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Another female passenger was also taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.