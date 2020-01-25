CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Chinatown, Local TV, New York, pedestrian struck


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 90-year-old man was struck and killed in Chinatown early Saturday morning.

It happened at Canal Street and Elizabeth Street around 6:30 a.m.

Police found the man lying in the street injured. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he died.

Police say the victim was struck by a marked Department of Sanitation Ford Escape. The 61-year-old driver remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is at least the eighth pedestrian struck and killed so far this year in New York City.

Comments

Leave a Reply