NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 90-year-old man was struck and killed in Chinatown early Saturday morning.
It happened at Canal Street and Elizabeth Street around 6:30 a.m.
Police found the man lying in the street injured. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he died.
Police say the victim was struck by a marked Department of Sanitation Ford Escape. The 61-year-old driver remained on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is at least the eighth pedestrian struck and killed so far this year in New York City.
- 1/1: 74-year-old killed; victim was crossing the street when struck by a car
- 1/3: 70-year-old killed; victim was crossing the street when struck by a sedan which fled the scene
- 1/7: 10-year-old killed; truck was making a right turn
- 1/7: 68-year-old killed; victim was crossing mid-block when struck by a truck
- 1/10: 68-year-old killed; van was making a right turn
- 1/15: 67-year-old killed by car making a left turn
- 1/16: Adult woman killed; truck fled the scene in Brooklyn
- 1/25: Elderly pedestrian struck and killed in Chinatown