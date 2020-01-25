Comments
NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – A wrong-way crash on Route 1&9 left one person dead, according to Port Authority police.
It happened just before 9 a.m. near Newark Liberty International Airport on Route 1&9 near the McClellan Street ramp.
Police say the driver was going the wrong way on the road and crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was rushed to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
So far, there’s no word on the condition of the wrong-way driver.