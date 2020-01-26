



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Wally and Bernard.

Wally is an 7-year-old, 6-pound, Chihuahua, who looks young for his age. Shy when he first meets you, Wally is your best friend all the way when he knows you! Wally enjoys going for walks, playing with his toys and hanging out with you!

Bernard is an 8-year-old, 18-pound, poodle mix. Bernard is a sweet, loving, friendly fellow who loves to play fetch. Found by a good Samaritan, tied up to a fence, Bernard was in terrible shape. He was severely matted and neglected. He needed several surgeries and a lot of nursing, but now, 7 months later he is feeling good again!

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: We are super excited that Reginald the Dachshund puppy was adopted by Cindy and her family …and he now lives with them in New Jersey. Cindy’s 5-year-old Dachshund, Larry, had recently lost his friend and was missing the company of another Dachshund. When Cindy saw Reginald on Furry Friend Finder she couldn’t believe how much he looked like their dog Larry. Now Larry is happy again and he and Reggie do everything together!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan or you can call (212) 752-4842.