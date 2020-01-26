NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We’re ushering in the Lunar New Year with a dish that’s sure to bring good luck to everyone gathered around the table.
Chef Dale Talde of Goosefeather stopped by to make a prosperity salad.
Yusheng, yee sang or yuu sahng, or Prosperity Toss, also known as lo hei, is a Cantonese-style raw fish salad.
It usually consists of strips of raw fish (sometimes salmon), mixed with shredded vegetables and a variety of sauces and condiments, among other ingredients.
Yusheng literally means “raw fish,” but since “fish (魚)” is commonly conflated with its homophone “abundance (余)”, Yúshēng (魚生) is interpreted as a homophone for Yúshēng (余升) meaning an increase in abundance. Therefore, yusheng is considered a symbol of abundance, prosperity and vigor.
Also, the process of tossing the fish and salad together is a unification of the family for the holiday.