



— “New year, new you,” they say, but by now, your motivation for keeping those 2020 fitness goals is probably waning.

Levi James, also known as “Mister Abs,” has an exercise plan you can actually stick to.

These three exercises target the legs, the glutes, the calves and especially the core.

They involve balance, which develop the core. We also increase the difficulty by elevating the heels and working the calves.

The first two exercises work each side of the body by working one leg at a time. The last exercise will include working both legs at the same time.

If you are following at home, use chair or the wall to help with balance. Once you get really good the exercises, you could also add a bowl as another component or a small softball right behind the knee of the nonworking leg.

1. Back lunge into calf raise: hold onto the chair and start an upright position. Drop back into a lunch with the back knee almost touching the floor. Then rise out of the lunge position in going to a calf raise. Keep the opposite in the back so the glutes stay contracted. Do 20 reps for each leg.

2. Arabesque squat: take an arabesque position. Hold the chair with one hand, turn sideways, bend at the waist and lift the outside leg. Curl that leg toward the buttocks. Elevate the heel on the supporting leg, and bend the leg to lower the entire body down and back up. Make sure the body stays horizontal throughout the motion. Do 20 reps for each leg.

3. Elevated plié/heel clicks: Start with the hands behind the head and feet shoulder width apart. Turn the toes out and the heels together, forming a plied position. Elevate your heels and then lower the body until the hips are slightly higher than the knees. Do 20 reps. Once you feel comfortable with the exercise, you can add a 10-second hold before you begin the repetitions.

These three exercises together are great way to build tone shape and strengthen your legs, core and buttocks.