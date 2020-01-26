Comments
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! We’re waking up to much brighter skies for the second half of the weekend.
After a chilly start in the 30s (although still above normal for January), we’ll climb into the 40s for this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and a brisk breeze.
The week ahead is looking very tranquil. Temps stay above normal in the 40s. By late week, we’re closer to normal. Thursday looks the coldest in the upper 30s… right where we should be. Our next risk of any precip isn’t until next weekend.
Have a great Sunday!