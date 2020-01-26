CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sightings of a bald eagle flying over Manhattan’s Upper East Side continued Sunday, adding to New Yorker’s hopes the bird may be looking to become a permanent resident along the Hudson River.

The eagle has been seen over the Riverside Park since earlier this month.

“I looked up and sure enough, there was a bald eagle up in a tree about 20 feet above our heads,” said Jessica Turner. “It was my first time seeing a bald eagle in New York City. It was pretty spectacular.”

Eagles tend to nest in heavily wooded areas close to water, and New York’s parks along the Hudson may be perfect, said Dan Garodnick, CEO of the Riverside Park Conservancy.

 

There are 170 pairs of eagles known to be living in New York State. Once an eagle find a nesting area, they’ll maintain that for their entire 30-year lifespan.

