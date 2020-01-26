Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused in a brutal robbery that left a 69-year-old woman with two teeth knocked out in Brooklyn.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
Investigators say two men forced their way into an apartment through a bedroom window, then a pulled a gun on the 69-year-old and a 71-year-old man inside.The break-in happened back on Dec. 18 near Fourth Avenue and 58th Street in Sunset Park.
The duo allegedly made off with $2,000 and a cell phone.
One of the suspects was arrested, the other shown in a surveillance video remains at large.
