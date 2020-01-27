



— A Brooklyn neighborhood was on alert Monday after the NYPD said a woman was sexually assaulted at a subway station.

Police said the woman was attacked inside the 95th Street/4th Avenue station in Bay Ridge. The alleged incident happened at around 10 a.m. as she walked inside a bathroom, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported.

🚨Alert🚨 We are investigating a sexual assault that occurred this morning around 10am at 95th Street and 4th Avenue subway station. — NYPD 68th Precinct (@NYPD68Pct) January 27, 2020

Ayesha Smith said she got a glimpse of the victim.

“I saw her go inside the restroom. After that the man came in, but it was like a blur. He rushed in real fast behind her,” Smith said.

Police said the victim was rushed to NYU Langone medical center for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

While investigators try to piece together what happened, sources told Rincon the woman was randomly choked and punched from behind.

Robert Salaski goes through the station often. He said there have been some issues, but nothing like this.

“I think that it’s a tragic thing and that sometimes the subways aren’t monitored like they should be. You notice that there’s no cameras or any sort of thing inside, so a lot of times this stuff happens and people get away with it,” Salaski said.

After hearing about the incident, Jessica Brassard said security is also a concern.

“That’s terrible. People should be able to go to the bathroom and be safe in the bathroom in a public place,” Brassard said.

Hours after the assault, police were still blocking off the bathroom, and working to gather surveillance video.

“This is an abhorrent attack and we’re reviewing existing transit security video at the request of the NYPD to cooperate in bringing the perpetrator of this vile crime to justice,” the MTA said in a statement.

Police have not yet made an arrest and the only description they have of the suspect is that he was dressed in black and wearing a ski mask, Rincon reported.