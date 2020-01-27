Comments
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – There’s been a shooting at Bridgeport Superior Court, officials said.
According to the Bridgeport mayor’s office, four people were shot in an apparent targeted shooting at the courthouse, which is located at 172 Golden Hill Street.
It happened at around 12:15 p.m.
The condition of the people who have been shot was not immediately known.
Officials said there is no ongoing, immediate threat following the shooting.
