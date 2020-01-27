Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Today marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.
More than 1.1 million Jewish people were murdered there by Nazi Germany.
On this day in 1945, Soviet troops entered the camp and freed 7,000 survivors.
MORE: ‘One Day Then The Cattle Car Comes’: New York Hosts Largest Auschwitz U.S. Exhibition To Keep History Alive
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will attend today’s memorial at the site in Poland.
Local ceremonies also include a concert at Temple Emanuel on the East Side and events at the United Nations.