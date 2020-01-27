Comments
Expect more clouds in the mix this afternoon with temperatures peaking in the mid 40s. There will be a light breeze out there though, so it will feel more like the 30s.
We’ll see partial clearing tonight, but it will remain on the chilly side. And with a lingering breeze it will only feel like the 20s.
A little more sun is expected tomorrow with a breeze still in place. Expect temperatures in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
As for Wednesday, it looks like the best of the next three, but feels like temps will remain in the 30s.