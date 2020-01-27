CBS LA Coverage:NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Helicopter Crash
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! It’s a chilly start today, but pretty quiet. There is the very isolated chance of a few flurries around, mainly N&W of the city. The best bet of seeing some flakes will be in the higher elevations.

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect a mix of sun & clouds today and very similar temps to yesterday, in the mid 40s. Its the same story for Tuesday as well.

(Credit: CBS2)

In fact, its an overall very tranquil last week of January with our next chance of any decent precip not until Saturday. There looks to be a system developing for next weekend, but it’s still too early for specifics.

(Credit: CBS2)

For now, just enjoy this quiet week. Temps will be slightly above normal to start, with near normal highs by Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great day!

