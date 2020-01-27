Comments
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning! It’s a chilly start today, but pretty quiet. There is the very isolated chance of a few flurries around, mainly N&W of the city. The best bet of seeing some flakes will be in the higher elevations.
Expect a mix of sun & clouds today and very similar temps to yesterday, in the mid 40s. Its the same story for Tuesday as well.
In fact, its an overall very tranquil last week of January with our next chance of any decent precip not until Saturday. There looks to be a system developing for next weekend, but it’s still too early for specifics.
For now, just enjoy this quiet week. Temps will be slightly above normal to start, with near normal highs by Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a great day!