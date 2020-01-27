Comments
NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left three family members dead in Newburgh.
Jimmy Crisantos, 27, Shatavia Crisantos, 26, and Giovanni Tambino, Shatavia’s 9-year-old son from a previous relationship, were found shot dead in their home at 1751 Route 300 at 8 a.m. Sunday. A 3-year-old was also found at the home with multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical but stable condition.
Monday, Newburgh police said they had arrested Kaliek Goode-Ford, 30, and charged him with murder, attempted murder, weapons possession and more.
“A clear motive for the crime is still under investigation however a relationship between the suspects and the victims has been established,” Town of Newburgh Police Chief Donald Bruce Campbell said in a statement.