NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. says he’s retiring from public office.
The 46-year-old Democrat had started campaigning for the 2021 mayor’s race, but now says he wants to spend more time with his family.
“I plan to retire from elected office at the end of 2021 and become a private citizen,” Diaz wrote in a letter to campaign supporters. “This decision is final, and no length of additional time will change that.”
He said he plans to return any unspent mayoral campaign donations.
“Once my campaign has finalized meeting its financial obligations, the remaining funds will be returned to all who generously stepped up to help,” he said.
Diaz, who has been Bronx borough president since 2009, was first elected to the state Assembly in 1997 when he was just 22 years old.