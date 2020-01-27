CBS Los AngelesRemembering Kobe Bryant: Latest On Death Of NBA Legend And 13-Year-Old Daughter
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says they’re looking for a suspect in a sexual assault that took place Monday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn.

According to police, a man dressed in black and wearing a ski mask sexually assaulted the victim at around 10 a.m. at the 95th Street and 4th Avenue subway station in Bay Ridge.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.

