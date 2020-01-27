Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says they’re looking for a suspect in a sexual assault that took place Monday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says they’re looking for a suspect in a sexual assault that took place Monday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn.
🚨Alert🚨 We are investigating a sexual assault that occurred this morning around 10am at 95th Street and 4th Avenue subway station.
— NYPD 68th Precinct (@NYPD68Pct) January 27, 2020
According to police, a man dressed in black and wearing a ski mask sexually assaulted the victim at around 10 a.m. at the 95th Street and 4th Avenue subway station in Bay Ridge.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.